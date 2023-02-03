NEWARK — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital will be getting more than $8 million in federal funding through a program that was set to expire last year.
The funding for rural hospitals was announced in a press release from the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Nearly $145 million is going to more than 20 hospitals in upstate New York, although Newark-Wayne is the only local hospital getting money.
“This 11th hour extension ... is just what the doctor ordered for rural hospitals in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country, and across upstate New York,” Schumer said. “Last year I stood with health care workers and told them I would not stop fighting to get these vital federal reimbursement programs off life support, and now a promise made is a promise kept. These programs will give our rural health providers the shot in the arm they need to continue providing lifesaving medical care in rural communities across New York.”
Officials from Rochester Regional Health, which includes Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, could not be reached for comment.
Newark-Wayne will be getting approximately $8.1 million over 10 years in the Low-Volume Hospital program. The program provides financial support for smaller hospitals that see fewer patients and are more than 25 miles from the nearest acute-care hospital.
Other hospitals received funding through the Medicare-Dependent Hospital program. That program provides additional funding to rural hospitals with large shares of Medicare patients, or 100 or fewer beds if their costs exceed Medicare inpatient payments.
Schumer said the funding was secured in the recently passed, end-of-year spending bill. He noted that both programs are critical financial lifelines to hospitals serving underserved areas, and some of those hospitals would close without financial support.