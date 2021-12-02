NEWARK — The village of Newark has vied for the $10 million prize in the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative for four years, including three times as a finalist.
This time, Newark finally hit the jackpot.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Newark and the city of Rochester each will receive $10 million each in funding as the Finger Lakes Region winners in the fifth round of the DRI competition.
According to Hochul, as part of DRI Round 5, each of the state's 10 regional economic development regions are being awarded $20 million, making for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their post Covid-19 economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.