NEWARK — A local woman has admitted stealing more than $15,000 in workers’ compensation benefits payable to her deceased mother.
Michelle M. Ficarro, 55, pleaded guilty Wednesday in village court to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. She had been charged previously with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny.
Ficarro’s plea was announced in a news release from the office of state Inspector General Lucy Lang. As a condition of the plea, Ficarro will be ordered to pay full restitution when she is sentenced March 2.
A joint investigation by the state Department of Financial Services, state police, and Inspector General’s Office found that Ficarro’s mother passed away in August 2019. However, officials said Ficarro obtained and stole workers’ compensation funds intended for her mother. All funds were issued to Ficarro’s deceased mother, Clarabelle Beaumont, but stolen by Ficarro in her role as power of attorney.
“Ms. Ficarro abused her position as her late mother’s power of attorney to take advantage of the workers’ compensation system,” Lang said in the news release. “We will continue to protect the integrity of this important social safety net and ensure that funds are delivered to those who are truly in need.”
Lang said the office of Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco prosecuted the case, with assistant district attorneys John Ferlicca and Tracey Fox working with the Lang’s office on the plea and restitution order.