NEWARK — A local woman who admitted stealing more than $15,000 in workers’ compensation benefits payable to her deceased mother will be spending a few days behind bars.
Michelle M. Ficarro was sentenced in village court recently to three weekends in the Wayne County Jail and three years of probation after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. She had been charged with felony counts of third-degree grand larceny.
The sentence was announced in a press release from the office of state Inspector General Lucy Lang. Ficarro will have to pay full restitution of $15,027.
A joint investigation by the state Department of Financial Services, state police, and Inspector General’s Office found that Ficarro’s mother passed away in August 2019. However, officials said Ficarro obtained and stole workers’ compensation funds intended for her mother. All funds were issued to Ficarro’s deceased mother, Clarabelle Beaumont, but stolen by Ficarro in her role as power of attorney.
“For more than a century, New York state has protected the rights of employees and employers though workers’ compensation,” Lang said in a news release. “Defrauding this system is not just theft from the state, it is a betrayal to the communities who rely on this vital support.”
Lang said the office of Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco prosecuted the case, with assistant district attorneys John Ferlicca and Tracey Fox working with Lang’s office on the plea and restitution order.