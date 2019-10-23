NEWARK — The town has received a $100,000 grant to help construct 24,000 feet of new 8-inch water line in a section of the town west of the village of Newark.
Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the federal funding Tuesday. It comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grants program.
The new line, part of Water District 16, will be installed at Stebbins Road, Stuart Avenue, Tellier Road, Whitbeck Road and Route 31 West. It will serve 89 residents.
“This federal investment is great news for public health in the town of Arcadia and Wayne County,” Schumer said in a press release. “These federal funds will allow the town of Arcadia to refurbish and modernize its water distribution system by constructing and installing new water line, helping to ensure that all residents have access to the safe and clean drinking water they deserve.”
“Access to clean and reliable drinking water is critical to improving the quality of life in our rural communities,” said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Town Supervisor Chuck Verkey expressed appreciation for funding.
“This is a great opportunity for the residents of the town of Arcadia,” he said. “I would like to thank Sen. Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand and Rural Development for their support on this funding issue.”
Schumer and Gillibrand said the USDA Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Program provides loans and grants to “ensure that the necessary investments are made in water and wastewater infrastructure to deliver safe drinking water and protect the environment in rural areas.”