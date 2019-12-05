NEWARK — Six years ago, a motorcycle crash almost killed Dave Murphy.
Th collision with another vehicle left Murphy — a longtime member of the Paul L. Murphy & Son Funeral Home in Newark — at Strong Memorial Hospital with a multitude of injuries — from fractured vertebrae in his back and neck to two broken shoulder blades, 12 broken ribs, leg fractures and a punctured lung, among other injuries.
Given the extent of his injuries, doctors weren’t sure he’d walk again.
Murphy wasn’t buying it. With help from UR, his family and friends and his own fierce determination, he’s back on his feet, often needing just a cane to get around.
But his job as one of the operators of the funeral home business had become much harder. Back injuries are common in the funeral industry, where heavy lifting is a requirement.
For Murphy, it was an impossibility. In order to do his job, he needed to hire assistants to help out.
Then he came up with Load Alone, a lifting device for funeral home operators that makes the task of loading funeral related cargo a one-person job.
And now his company is the first winner of the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation’s new startup competition, KickStart. He was awarded $40,000.
“I made one for myself, and it worked out perfect,” said Murphy, who got the idea from his days as a fisheries biologist in Alaska in the 1990s.
There, Murphy used winches to pull the fish nets up the back ramp of fishing vessels and onto the deck, and he used the same equipment to create Load Alone.
Murphy said that in October, he received a provisional patent for the product.
The device enables Murphy to load over 500 pounds by himself, and there are a variety of sizes and models available, as well as other related products.
Murphy took it to market about a year ago, and last month, he got the $40,000 boost from the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation startup competition.
His fledgling business was among 10 finalists — 16 applied — that took part in the pitch event at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center in Newark on Nov. 20.
At the event, each finalist was given five minutes to make their presentations to the judging panel. Judges were allowed 10 minutes for questions for each finalist.
Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development, deemed the inaugural competition a success.
“It was a fantastic event, with tremendous help from our sponsors and judges,” said Pincelli. “While it’s great to recognize a winner and help support their efforts to start their business, the whole event is really about bringing those great business ideas we know are out there to the table and working with all of the applicants to help them take the steps necessary to make ideas reality.”
Murphy said the $40,000 will help expand production of Load Alone. He has his first full-time employee, brother-in-law Rob Cowley, as well as part-time work from his father-in-law, Harold Bornheimer, helping him crank out the devices, which cost $3,000.
And the orders keep coming in: from two in July to 13 in November.
“Right now, I’ve got everybody wanting to sell for me,” said Murphy. “I could sell 20 a day.”
Murphy said the need for such devices is huge.
And the market is big as well, he explained. There are 54,000 funeral homes and about 105,000 funeral directors, each with at least two vehicles, he noted.
Murphy said the $40,000 prize will help him pay for materials and payroll while he makes plans to expand the business from a small storage facility to a manufacturing site.
“We’ll be hiring a lot more in the future,” he said.
Right now, he and his staff can put out 10 a week; he wants to do five a day.
While Murphy hopes to find additional local and state financing to help him expand, the $40,000 KickStart money will come in handy.
“At least I know I’ve got a little bit of cushion (with the award),” he said.
Pincelli said this year’s pitch competition is part of an initiative to foster entrepreneurship.
“I’m really hoping to help develop a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the county,” he said, adding that such events “help us direct resources to potential business owners who might not be aware of all of the help and guidance available through our office and through our partner network, most of which is free.”
Three local companies — Lyons National Bank, EFPR Group and Harris Beach — contributed $5,000 each towards the prize. The Wayne County Economic Development added $25,000 towards the $40,000 prize.
Pincelli hopes to make KickStart an annual event.
For more information on sponsorship or business assistance, contact Tanya Hasseler, business outreach coordinator, at Wayne County Economic Development and Planning, at thasseler@co.wayne.ny.us or call (315) 946-5975 regarding sponsorship or assistance with your Wayne County business.