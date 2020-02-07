NEWARK — Two Newark-based companies — IEC Electronics and Ultralife — are reporting strong revenue gains in their most recent quarters.
IEC earnings
IEC reported revenues of $44.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 26.2 percent over the previous quarter. The company said gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $5.2 million, or 11.7 percent of sales, including the “negative impact” of a one-time write-off of $1 million related to a reorganization at one of the company’s customers in the medical sector. Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $5.1 million, or 14.3 percent of sales, according to the company.
Operating profit was $1.9 million for the first quarter, an increase of 13.6 percent when compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year.
IEC had net income of $1.2 million, compared to net income of $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
“Fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start,” said Jeffrey Schlarbaum, president and CEO of IEC Electronics. “We reported not only substantial revenue growth of 26 percent over the same quarter last year, but also our sixth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. IEC has now consistently achieved revenue in excess of $40 million for the past three quarters, a key revenue milestone we had targeted when we initiated the turnaround of the business.”
Schlarbaum noted that its new facility at Silver Hill Technology Park is expected to open this year.
The company provides manufacturing services for advanced technology companies in the medical, aerospace, defense and industrial industries.
Ultralife earnings
Meanwhile, Ultralife Corporation reported operating income of $2.5 million on revenue of $31 million for the fourth quarter, compared to operating income of $1.1 million on revenue of $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For fiscal 2019, Ultralife said it produced operating income of $7.4 million on revenue of $106.8 million, compared to operating income of $6.6 million on revenue of $87.2 million for 2018.
“Ultralife capped a year of strategic, operational and financial accomplishment with strong fourth quarter results,” said Michael Popielec, president and chief executive officer. “For the year, we met our goal of delivering another year of profitable growth and grew revenue by 22 percent to $106.8 million. Having invested in engineering resources to support new product development, we are focused on capturing new opportunities and continued end-market diversification in 2020.
“These new opportunities combined with a Battery & Energy Products backlog that is higher than the beginning of 2019 give us confidence that we will extend our track record of profitable growth.”
Ultralife Corporation serves its markets with products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems. The company’s business segments include Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.