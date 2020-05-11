NEWARK — Two long-time department leaders have retired.
The village said Public Works Director Jeff DeCann and Animal Control Officer Bob Howard have stepped down, effective April 30.
DeCann joined the village staff in June 1992 after working for the former village of Lyons.
In a release, the village said, “His water, sewer and highway experience proved to be a terrific asset, and it soon became obvious that Jeff was a leader.”
DeCann was a hands-on supervisor who didn’t mind getting a little dirty and often could be found working on equipment or down in a hole, performing leak repairs. The village said he was instrumental in the South Main Street reconstruction project’s water and sewer upgrades, as well as the Wood Lane storm drain and waterline installation project.
“Jeff’s familiarity with infrastructure history, his hands-on hard-working approach and his in-depth knowledge will be greatly missed,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said.
Added former Mayor Peter Blandino: “Jeff DeCann has been an excellent employee for the village of Newark. I had the pleasure to work with Jeff for over 17 years and watch him grow in experience, knowledge and understanding of our complicated water and sewer systems. Jeff is a leader and has the respect of his DPW employees. Jeff is an absolute asset to the village of Newark and his knowledge will be missed. As a previous mayor of the Village, I truly wish Jeff well in any of his future endeavors.”
He and his wife, Becky, will continue to reside in his long-time home in Newark with hopes of living a simpler, stress-free lifestyle consisting of hiking, hunting and of course, working. Eventually, village officials said, the DeCanns plan to build a home on their property in the mountains.
Dedicated to animal welfare
Howard served the village for 24 years.
“Bob is recognized for his unconditional dedication, day or night, his benevolence towards residents and dogs, and his frankness,” said the village. “Bob will always be remembered as fair. He was committed to seeking the best resolution for all parties and animals he came in contact with.”
“Over the years Bob has been dedicated to this difficult and sometimes dangerous job, rescuing dogs from abandonment or unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” said Taylor.
Howard started as a state certified wildlife rehabilitator and licensed nuisance wildlife control operator. He became the village’s animal control officer in June 1995, and took over the town of Arcadia animal control officer duties in 1996, serving all local residents who had dog issues and concerns.
In 1998, then Wayne County District Attorney Rick Healy, now a county court judge, made Howard one of the county’s first animal cruelty investigators.
“I had worked closely with Bob as district attorney for over 20 years,” said Healy. “His dedicated work as an animal cruelty investigator displayed his hardworking commitment to the welfare of all animals in Wayne County.”
Added Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms: “Bob has done an often thankless job for the residents of Newark, Arcadia and Wayne County with commitment and devotion to his craft. His dedication to seek out resolutions for the best interest of the animals and the residents, understanding each situation was unique. If a dog was in the pound, Bob would seek out prospective pet owners to adopt the dog into a new family.”
Howard said his retirement plans include working around his home, continuing to engineer and build items in his shop and taking life slowly.
Taylor said the village will announce DeCann’s and Howard’s successors soon.