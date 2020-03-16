NEWARK — Firefighters from the Newark Fire Department were called to a multi-family residence at 246 E. Miller St. in the village for an electrical fire at about 7:30 Friday morning.
Under the direction of First Assistant Chief Chuck Witt, firefighters faced heavy smoke as they entered the residence. They also faced extreme heat and fire on the second floor with some having to escape by using a porch roof.
No serious injuries were reported, though firefighter Jamisen Colacino of the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Company No. 4 suffered a minor hand injury.
All the occupants of the two-family residents escaped safely, according to Fire Chief Kevin Velte.
The owner of the home is Tom Toleson. No estimate of the damage was available, though it was reported to be extensive.
Also responding to the fire were the Lyons Fire Department, the Newark Ambulance, Newark Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, American Red Cross, Newark Code Enforcement officers, NYSEG and the Wayne County Cascade Truck to refill breathing tanks. The Port Gibson Fire Department stood by at the Newark Fire Station.
Firefighters were back in service at 10:02 a.m.