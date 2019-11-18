NEWARK — On Thanksgiving morning, dozens of runners and walkers will hit the road to burn off calories ahead of the day’s feast.
In what has become a Newark community tradition, the annual 5-mile Newark Turkey Day Race begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 28 in front of Central Park on South Main Street. Registration and packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. at the nearby Alex Eligh Community Center, 303 East Ave.
The first 125 registrants will receive a long-sleeve technical shirt. The race will feature electronic timing by Yen Timing. Awards will be presented to the top age-group finishers.
Wayne County Dairy Princess Natalie Vernon and her court will be on hand to pass out chocolate milk near the finish.
The race, hosted by the Newark Cross Country Booster Club, serves as a major fundraiser for the school district’s modified and varsity teams. Proceeds helped the teams purchase warm-ups for athletes in 2018, and have helped fund annual trips to a large national meet. Earlier this year, the varsity team competed against some of the top runners in the Northeast at a meet at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. While in Virginia, the team visited Colonial Williamsburg and other historic sites, led by head coach and retired teacher Joe Contario.
Reliant Federal Community Credit Union is the race’s major sponsor. Several other local businesses and individuals are providing support by donating prizes for the post-race raffle. The raffle has contributed to the race’s popularity, as it is open to spectators as well as participants and includes an array of prizes ranging from gift cards and baked goods to frozen turkeys.
Advanced registration is $25, or $20 for students. Sign up online at https://bit.ly/375lmne, or at the community center the morning of the race. Registration on the day of the race costs $30.
For more information, look for the “Newark Turkey Day Race” on Facebook, or contact Karen Hughes at khughes@rochester.rr.com.