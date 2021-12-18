There certainly is no shortage of subjects to write about these days — the upcoming holidays; Covid, mask mandates, and the omicron variant; Left vs. Right; development of the former Legion property in Geneva — but last week’s “Pub Chat” drew an unusually large number of comments.
In case you missed it, the subject was baseball and the greatest professional players who had passed through Geneva when the city hosted a minor-league franchise.
The outpouring of response reminded me of my favorite baseball movie, “Field of Dreams,” and a quote from Terence Mann, who was played by the great, deep-voiced James Earl Jones. He said about baseball to Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) in the movie: “They’ll watch the game and it’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they’ll have to brush them away from their faces. … The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again. Oh ... people will come Ray. People will most definitely come.”
And my hope is that they also most definitely will read.
So, for a second straight “Pub Chat,” the topic is America’s pastime — and if you’re not a fan, well, hopefully you’ll see the game at least as part of the fabric of our communities. This week, we’re moving the focus from Geneva and Ontario County up north a bit to Newark and Wayne County because, as one reader chided me last week, “Nice job on your Geneva all-stars, but you seem to have forgotten that there were TWO minor-league teams in this area for awhile.”
No, I haven’t. In fact, in 1984 — my first year as a sportswriter for the Finger Lakes Times — I covered the Newark Orioles all summer. The O’s won their division that memorable season and went all the way to the championship series, losing to Little Falls.
So, this week, I am presenting my all-time All-Newark team. Here goes.
BACKGROUND: From 1968-79, Route 31’s Colburn Park — built in the 1930s — was home to the New York Pennsylvania-League’s Class A Newark Co-Pilots, affiliated first with the American League’s Seattle Pilots (remember them?) and then, from 1970-78, with the Milwaukee Brewers. They were an independent team in 1979, then went dormant for a few years until returning for the 1983-87 seasons as the Newark Orioles, affiliated with Baltimore. So, despite being one of the smallest markets in all of America — the village of Newark has about 9,000 residents — pro ball was played there for 17 seasons.
Presently, baseball is still being played at Colburn Park. The Newark Pilots, owned since 2019 by Carol and Steve Szatko, are members of the amateur Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
But back to the pros, and just like Geneva last week, my all-star team is based on the Major League careers of the following players, not necessarily their seasons in Newark. So, in my opinion, these are the best of the best, by position:
CATCHER: Charlie Moore. He played 60 games for the 1971 Co-Pilots, batting .297 with six home runs and 27 runs batted in. That led to a solid 15-year Major League career, mostly with Milwaukee, in which he played in 1,334 games and had 1,052 hits, 36 HRs, 408 RBIs, 51 stolen bases and a .261 average.
FIRST BASE: Jack Voigt. He had a terrific 1987 season for the Newark O’s, averaging .320 with 11 HRs and 52 RBIs. He played 294 games in the majors, primarily with Baltimore, hitting 20 homers with 83 RBIs and a .235 average.
SECOND BASE: Rico Rossy. Not a particularly strong position for Newark over the years, but Rossy was a versatile player and fan favorite with the 1985 O’s, batting .215 with three homers and 25 RBIs. He played 15 seasons of pro ball, including four in the majors where he batted .211 with four homers and 28 RBIs.
THIRD BASE: Jim Gantner. In 1974 for the Co-Pilots, he batted .305 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 62 games. He then played 17 seasons — in a rarity, all with the Brewers — collecting 1,694 hits with 47 homers, 568 RBIs, 137 steals and a .274 average. He also played in one All-Star Game.
SHORTSTOP: Robin Yount. A slam dunk who is not only All-Newark but one of the greatest players of all time, period, enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. He came to the Newark Co-Pilots in 1973 as a 17-year-old just out of high school and hit a respectable .285 with 21 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and eight stolen bases. The next year he was an 18-year-old starting shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers, beginning a spectacular 20-year run in which he collected 3,142 hits with 251 homers, 1,406 RBIs, 271 steals and a .285 average. He was a three-time All-Star, a two-time Most Valuable Player, a Gold Glove winner, and in 1990 was the highest-paid player in the American League at $3.2 million.
OUTFIELD:
Kevin Bass. In 1977 with the Co-Pilots, he batted .296 with 19 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs. He went on to a 14-year career in the majors, mainly with Houston, collecting 1,308 hits, 118 homers, 611 RBIs and hitting .270. He was an All-Star in 1986.
Sixto Lezcano. In 53 games with the 1971 Newark Co-Pilots, he hit .289 with seven homers and 23 RBIs. That led to a 12-year career, mostly with Milwaukee, in which he had 1,122 hits, 148 homers, 592 RBIs and batted .271.
Steve Finley. A case can be made that this 1987 Newark Oriole also belongs in the Hall of Fame. He averaged .293 with the O’s with 18 extra-base hits, 33 RBIs and 26 steals, which only hinted at his potential. In 19 big-league seasons with seven teams, he batted .271 with 2,548 hits and 320 steals. His 304 homers is 150th all-time and more than Hall of Famers Rogers Hornsby, Robin Yount and Brooks Robinson, while his 1,167 RBIs are 178th all-time and more than Hall of Famers Joe Morgan, Tony Gwynn and Kirby Puckett. To further bolster his Cooperstown resume, he won five Gold Gloves, was a two-time All-Star, twice led the league in triples, and played in two World Series, winning one with Arizona.
STARTING PITCHERS:
Moose Haas. With the 1974 Co-Pilots he was 5-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts. In a 12-year Major League career, he was 100-83 with a high of 16 wins in 1980, a 4.01 ERA, 252 starts and eight shutouts.
Dave LaPoint. He went 5-2 with three complete games and a shutout with the ’77 Co-Pilots and then had a 12-year career in the bigs with 80 wins, 11 complete games and four shutouts.
Eric Bell. He pitched in ’83 and ’84 for Newark, going 3-2 with six saves as a reliever the first year, and 8-3 as a starter the second year. He went on to pitch six seasons in the majors with 34 starts, 15 wins and two complete games.
John Habyan. He joined Bell on the staff for part of the ’83 season, going 7-6 before pitching 11 seasons in the majors with a 26-24 record, 3.85 ERA, 18 complete games and 12 saves.
RELIEF PITCHER: Doug Jones. It’s possible no one knew what was to come after a mediocre 1978 season with the Newark Co-Pilots when he was 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA and two saves. He developed into one of the game’s best closers. A five-time All-Star in a 16-year career, mainly with Cleveland, he appeared in 846 games, had 69 wins, a 3.30 ERA, and 303 saves, including 43 in 1990.
MANAGER: Tom Kelly. He played for the 1968 Co-Pilots, batting .317 with two homers, 19 RBIs and 16 steals. He then went on to win 1,140 games in 16 seasons as a Major League manager, was the 1991 American League Manager of the Year, and captured two World Series titles with the Minnesota Twins, in 1987 and ’91.
OTHERS IN CONSIDERATION (Years they played in Newark in parentheses): Bill Castro (1971), Frank DiPino (1977), George Frazier (1976), Lary Sorensen (1978), Carl Nichols (1983), Anthony Telford (1987); managers Earl Torgeson (1969), Al Widmar (1971), Art Mazmanian (1983, 1985-86).
My lineup card would look something like this: Gantner leading off, Finley batting second, Yount in the third slot, Bass hitting cleanup, Lezcano fifth followed by Voigt, Moore and Rossy.
I hope you’ve enjoyed the trip down pro baseball’s Memory Lane the last two weeks. In next week’s “Pub Chat,” no baseball. I promise. Unless James Earl Jones happens to swing by.