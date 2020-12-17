NEWARK — Christmas came early this year for 16 local families and 25 children, thanks to the Newark Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop Program.
Last Saturday, each child received a $100 Walmart gift card and partnered with a Newark PD officer who volunteered to shop with them. Pearl Miller, manager of the Newark Walmart, donated winter jackets to each child on behalf of the company.
Officer Dan Weegar said the Newark PD took part in No Shave November & December, which is observed by other area police departments to raise money for charity. In Newark, each participating officer donated $200 to assist local families impacted by crime or tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This event is something the agency looks forward to every year,” Weegar said. “The Newark Police Department prides itself on being able to spend time with children at this event and continuing to develop a strong bond with the community. This year’s event is especially important because of the impact the pandemic has had on children. A simple smile and a thank you on Saturday morning from a child shows we are all still moving in the right direction.”
Newark PD officers raised $2,450 through the no-shave program, in part due to donations from Joey’s Northside Grocery and Newark Public Library Director Melissa Correia.
Weeger and Newark PD Sgt. Nicholas Dapolito collaborated with Miller, Walmart human resources leader Trudi MacBride, and Brant Fosdick. The Newark Central School District identified families needing assistance.
“This is a great event,” Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “Newark police officers are an integral part of the village of Newark and ‘Shop with a Cop’ is just one more example of their compassion and their dedication to the community they serve.”