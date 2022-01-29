LYONS — A Wayne County 911 dispatcher is being credited with helping save the life of a newborn earlier this week.
Katie Dean, operations manager of the county 911 Center, said Dispatcher Robert Montemorano answered a call Thursday morning about a newborn baby not breathing and unconscious during an at-home birth in Clyde. Montemorano relayed CPR instructions to the caller, who performed mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions on the child. Dean said the actions of Montemorano, the caller, and a quick response from sheriff’s deputies, fire/rescue personnel and emergency medical services/county paramedics made for a successful outcome.
Dean said the baby was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
“Dispatcher Montemorano stated that it was not his actions alone, but the actions of everyone involved, including the caller and responders,” Dean said by email Friday.
She added that all Wayne County 911 dispatchers are trained and certified in emergency medical dispatch and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.