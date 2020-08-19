SENECA FALLS — The former Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry/ Seneca Falls Visitor Center will reopen soon with a new look and name.
The facility at 89 Fall St. has undergone renovations over the last six months that include a new HVAC system, renovated floors, and a COVID-compliant layout and display areas.
The new name of the facility will be the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 4.
Local soloist Madison Yearsley will provide musical entertainment during the event and there will be tastings from Billsboro Winery in Geneva and Fall Street Brewing Co. in Seneca Falls. The Seneca Falls Historical Society and United Way of Seneca County will also be present with information.
Volunteers will greet people and staff members will show guests the newly-remodeled space and selling their 2020 merchandise celebrating the 100th anniverary of women’s right to vote.
Those attending must wear a face mask and social distancing is required.