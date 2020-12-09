PENN YAN — Starry stonewort is an invasive plant from Europe and Asia that impacts aquatic ecosystems in a variety of negative ways.
Nitellopsis obtusa, the official species name, was first found in the Keuka Outlet in 2015. It was spotted again in 2016 at the mouth of Sugar Creek. This year, it was found close to where Keuka Lake and Sugar Creek meet.
The Keuka Lake Association, an organization formed in 1956 in the aftermath of severe lake flooding, is vowing to do what it can to control starry stonewort in and around Keuka Lake and its tributaries.
“There is currently no known means of eradication of (starry stonewort), and management efforts are being researched and implemented in the Great Lakes region with varying success, making spread prevention critical,” said Laura Bailey, Natural Resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County.
Starry stonewort often is found near docks, boat launches and marinas, indicating the spread is likely facilitated by watercraft transport. It forms dense mats of weeds, crowding out native plants that provide food and shelter for native invertebrates and fish, and interfering with fish spawning and nesting sites. The infestations can grow to reach the waterbody’s surface, blocking sunlight and reducing levels of dissolved oxygen required by other aquatic organisms.
The Keuka Lake Association and the Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative received a grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2017. It allowed the organizations to hire a contractor to harvest starry stonewort in the outlet twice annually for a three-year period.
While harvesting has helped, Keuka Lake Association President Ray Dell said research has determined the best management strategy is pulling it out from the lake bed by hand.
“Volunteers from several organizations and members of the community worked together to pull (starry stonewort) from water at Sugar Creek from 2017 through 2019,” Dell reported. “New infestations of (starry stonewort) were found in 2020, and no hand pulling or harvesting took place this year.”
The Keuka Lake Association is applying for grants and seeking guidance from leading researchers.
Bailey is asking everyone who lives on the lake or uses it to become familiar with how to identify starry stonewort by visiting starrystonewort.org. If you see it, contact Bailey at lb698@cornell.edu or (315) 536-5123.