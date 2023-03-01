CANANDAIGUA — Food waste from Ontario County restaurants will be the next focus of the county Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
That was the message at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee.
Department Director Carla Jordan told the committee that with its campaign to get local restaurants to not use plastic straws “up and running,” a focus will now center on diverting organic waste from the county landfill.
“We met with restaurant owners and plan to meet with Chambers of Commerce to seek support for pledges to not use plastic straws for environment reasons,” Jordan said. “We have window stickers for those who pledge not to use the straws and we will continue to push that effort.
“We’ve had good involvement so far,” she added.
Food service workers will have pins encouraging alternatives to plastic straws, and there will printed information on tables for participating restaurants, she added.
Jordan said a next step will be organic separation by restaurants, with that material moved to digesters and composting programs rather than deposited in the local landfill.
“We want to start a trial program with some digester operators that are now available,” Jordan said. “We’ve been working with schools on composting and an education program. We believe there is sufficient disposal capacity to do more. We want to highlight the benefits and provide information on the issue.”
She noted the communities of Geneva, Canandaigua, Gorham and Victor have organic diversion programs in place.