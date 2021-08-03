NEWARK — Prior to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, it was customary for Newark High School students to find out at the end of the June awards assembly which staff member would receive the honor of the yearbook dedication.
This year, like last, when there was no in-school awards assembly, the announcement was a little bit different.
On June 10, the entire NHS community learned the 2021 Arcadian had been dedicated to the 141-member Class of 2021 on a prerecorded videotaped message produced by AV/Social Media Coordinator Kyle Bliek. View the videotaped message at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulf8wC6ZQOU.
In-school freshmen, sophomores and juniors watched the message on television screens inside their classrooms. Remote learners watched from their computers at home. And, seniors watched the video announcement on the giant electronic scoreboard on the western edge of the soccer field.
Jackie Miller, the NHS library media specialist who retired in December, continued to create the 2021 yearbook with the help of “many talented students.” She said with all the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines resulting in their entire senior year being anything but typical, it seemed fitting to do something extra special for the Class of 2021 by dedicating the yearbook to them.
Senior Jazmine Guzman explained at the beginning of the video presentation that the theme of the 2021 Arcadia is “We” Are Newark High School 2021, inscribed on the yearbook cover along with a masked Red Fox mascot. Guzman also said the book is divided into six “We” sections.
English teacher John Dalton wrote the dedication poem “And Yet We Endured.”
Dalton, health teacher Karen Cline, social studies teacher Haley Curley, instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey, science teacher Rebecca Yuhas, math teacher Joe Kopnitsky (the voice of the bear appearing in the video belonged to deceased math teacher Chris Brothers); and vocal music teacher Kate Flock, took turns reading parts of the dedication poem.
Then Guzman announced the yearbook had been dedicated to the Class of 2021 and seniors heartily cheered.
After that, they received their yearbooks and Popsicles and most spent the remainder of the afternoon signing Arcadians outside.