LYONS — At Peppermint Days on Saturday, Nick Cameron will prove that you’re never too old to rock and roll.
Given the fact that Willie Nelson is 90, Ringo Starr is 83, Paul McCartney is 81, and Mick Jagger is 79 — well, Cameron, at 72, really isn’t even close to that old.
Cameron decided recently it was a good time to get back on stage in a serious way: He’s reincarnated the Chuck Rocker Band from its original incarnation as Chuck Rocker and the Dirt Bombs. “In the day” would be the groove of 1973, when the band was formed. It was a year after Cameron, who was born in Connecticut, arrived in the Finger Lakes. He was drawn here by his friend, Tom Chappell of Newark, whom he met at the Art Institute of Boston.
Besides being a musician, Cameron was a painter, a toy maker, and a teacher. He’d played in bands in high school and college.
“Chuck Rocker and the Dirt Bombs played our first gig at ‘Marblestock,’ a mini-Woodstock in Marbletown,” said Cameron, who now lives in Clifton Springs with his wife, Karen, who runs a summer program at Nazareth College. “We were greatly influenced by a local Geneva Band ‘T Rocket and the Barking Guitars.’”
Collaborating with Caleb Fullam and John Monje on original compositions, the first version of Chuck Rocker had nine members. Sadly, Cameron noted, most of them have passed away. They include saxophonist Dan Britt, electric keyboard player Ted Scheetz, guitarist Monje, and singers Fullam, Mary (Stewart) Snyder, and Mary Beth Majors.
Backup singer Sue (DeJohn), drummer Rick Ross and, of course, Cameron, who played bass guitar and sang lead, are still here.
Chuck Rocker broke up around 1980 and morphed into The Blenders for the next 15 years. Pete Kitchen of Lyons played drums; he is also the drummer of the newly formed band. The band then became The Chemicals from about 1997 until 2018.
“We played all the bars in the Finger Lakes,” Cameron said. “Many of them are gone now. Some people may remember them. Some may not. For 12 years, we played Newarkfest; we played the Phelps Sauerkraut Fest. We fronted the Good Rats at the Dolphin (in Sodus Point) to more than 1,000 people.”
Then and now, Cameron describes his music as rock and roll, with a nod to the blues. Besides Kitchen, joining Cameron in the new band are Vince Lenzi of Canandaigua on sax and vocals; Mike Valerio of Phelps, who was also in the Chemicals, on keyboards; Frank Caito of Geneva on lead guitar; and Cameron on bass and lead vocals.
The band this Saturday will include Cameron’s son-in-law, Martin Safford-Cameron of Buffalo.
“He is an excellent electric violinist and always adds spark to our music,” Cameron said.
The music the band will be playing with be “half-and-half originals and covers,” he said. “Some of them, the originals, go way back.”
“Tight Shoes,” “I’m Drunk with Love” and “I’m just a Vagabond” are some tunes that old fans may remember. They also cover songs by BB King, Delbert McClinton, and Rolling Stones.
“There’s a big set of the Stones, ‘Honky-Tonk Woman,’ ‘Brown Sugar,’ things like that,” he said.
Cameron, who calls himself a retired house builder, painter, and interior finisher and restorer, said if ever there was a time to start making music again, it had to be now, because he still can.
The band is looking for other gigs; so far, they will be playing at the Newark High School Class of 1973’s 50-year reunion Aug. 18 at the VFW in Newark. It’s also the golden anniversary of year that the first version of Chuck Rocker came together.
“I just want to do it while I can,” Cameron said.