Back in 2013, I thought when I went to the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club with my dad and brother as a spectator that I thought I got the full experience.
Boy, was I wrong. It will be a tournament that I will remember forever.
That is mostly because of the fact that my current favorite golfer in Brooks Koepka took home his third PGA title by the end of Sunday.
Growing up as a die-hard golf fan, the guy I leaned towards rooting for was Padraig Harrington and that is mostly because that one of his three major victories came from the PGA Championship back in 2008.
Of course I love Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but since Koepka came on the scene in 2017 when he won the U.S. Open, I have always rooted for him.
And, as cool as it was to see Harrington, I very much enjoyed getting able to see up close at Koepka teeing off on the 72nd hole before his captured his latest major title.
Besides the golf and gorgeous looks that Oak Hill has to offer, there were so many perks that came with being a part of the media.
First, we have to start with the spacious shuttle bus. I remember in 2013 when I came as a fan that the bus ride over to the course was hectic with the number of fans on it at once.
That was not the case here!
I able to ride on the shuttle 10 times and never did I have someone sit next to me. I love my space when it comes to public transportation.
Once arriving to Oak Hill, the shuttle already dropped us off inside the event, so it was just a quick walk from the media center tent to being on the course.
The media center was a phenomenal experience, and the food was the best.
During my time at the PGA Championship, there was never a moment where food wasn't laid out on a buffet table, and it was some of the best food that I've ever had.
I was able to catch up with my friend Jeremy Fredenburg on Saturday and Sunday and he was able to get me a hot dog that they were selling for spectators. As big of a hot dog guy that I am, it doesn't even compare to the spread that they had at the media center.
They were serving top-of-the-line salmon, chicken and the cake they offered for dessert was some of the best I've ever had. And I'm not a huge cake guy — brownies all day — but my goodness that cake was delicious.
They also had a decent sized cafe for some people like me to eat and also get some work done while here at the tournament.
Some of the great moments that I was able to witness with my very eyes on the course was some at the great looking 13th and 18th holes.
The 13th hole is a long par-5 and in my opinion, it is the place to be if you ever watch a tournament at Oak Hill. The 13th green is right when you enter the course, and it is just loaded with people standing and also sitting on the hill and overall, it's just a great atmosphere to watch some golf.
On Saturday, I was able to witness Koepka make a clutch birdie putt as that was the turning point to his victory as he really started to climb up the leaderboard after that.
On Sunday, the final paring of Koepka and Viktor Hovland came through in front of a packed house. At that time, we all heard a roar, and it turned out to be Michael Block's hole-in-one on the par-three 15th hole.
Hovland only trailed Koepka by two strokes at that time and he had an opportunity to tie him at that point. Hovland did his job with a birdie, but Koepka answered that with a par to maintain his lead.
That was 13th but on Saturday, Jeremy, a few others and I sat on the 18th grandstand. We witnessed Harrington chip one out and in the hole from the bunker next to the green and we also saw Hideki Matsuyama chip one in on 18 as well.
But overall, I think the coolest part of this whole experience had to be able to see all the big-time golfers up close in person when they made their way to the Player Interview Area.
The PIA was located in another tent in between the media center and the course.
I was able to see Koepka, Hovland, Scott Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others while they answered questions to the media. That was by far the coolest part of the gig.
It was a true honor to be able to be part of the media at the PGA Championship and I look forward to the next experience like this at a professional sporting event.