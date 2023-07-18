GENEVA — After a relatively lengthy search, Geneva has a new city clerk.
Nicole Wright was appointed last week by City Council to succeed Lori Guinan, who is retiring later this year. Wright will start with the city July 31 and will be paid $70,000.
According to a resolution passed at a special Council meeting held July 10, eight people applied for the city clerk’s job in what the city described as a “rigorous selection process” that began in the spring. The resolution said that “of these applicants, Nicole Wright, showcased the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to fill the position effectively and add value to the organization and the community.”
According to her résumé, Wright currently works as a 911 dispatcher and is a part-time employee of her family’s locksmith business, where she previously worked full-time. She is a volunteer with the city Fire Department as a member of Hydrant Hose Company, where she was promoted to emergency medical services lieutenant this year.
Wright, who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2017, is thrilled to be appointed.
“I’m very excited to take on this new role,” she said Monday. “My great-grandmother (Lucille Wright) used to be the city clerk, and I’m honored to have been chosen. It’s extra special to me that I’ll be following in her footsteps. I was born and raised in Geneva and have always appreciated what a beautiful and unique city we live in, and this exciting new endeavor will allow me to become an even bigger part of that.”
Mayor Steve Valentino praised the city clerk search team.
“I want to thank staff, especially our city manager (Amie Hendrix) and our HR director (Jen Slywka), for all the effort they put into this,” Valentino said at the meeting last week. “It was quite an enormous effort arranging schedules and doing phone interviews.”
Guinan’s last official day is Oct. 15, but she will be out of the office beginning Sept. 8.
A 2020 graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges who majored in English, Wright won the HWS 2020 Pitch competition for Emeritus Fire Gear, a streetwear hoodie featuring a Nomex hood that provides heat and flame resistant coverage to the neck and face. The sweatshirt allows firefighters to wear the hood in their everyday lives so they already will be wearing a time-saving essential piece of gear when called to an emergency.