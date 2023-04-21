WATERLOO — One of the largest fields of candidates in recent history will compete for three seats on the Board of Education next month.
Nine candidates filed the required petitions by the deadline, including incumbents Erin Brown and Christopher Felice. Brown will seek a second three-year term on the nine-member board, while Felice will seek a full term after being appointed in September to fill a vacancy.
Ray Grifa Jr. is not seeking a second term.
The other candidates are (in alphabetical order) Amber Amidon, Karen Burcroff, Brian Dwello, Michael Hayden, Kathryne Jones, Patrick Tellier, and Jolynn Worden.
Voting on the school board positions, a 2023-24 school budget, a bus purchase proposition, and a proposition to increase the allocation to the Waterloo Library & Historical Society will be noon to 9 p.m. May 16 in the district’s 109 Washington St. offices.