SENECA FALLS — Nine communities in the four-county area were awarded 2022 state grants to install public charging stations for electric vehicles.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said more than $8.3 million was earmarked for 70 municipalities and 250 new public charging stations.
Among the applications approved:
• Village of Clyde, $110,862.60 for four Level 2 charging ports.
• Town of Seneca Falls, $86,022 for 12 Level 2 charging ports.
• Village of Sodus Point, $62,440 for 16 Level 2 charging ports.
• Village of Sodus, $44,950 for eight Level 2 charging ports.
• Town of East Bloomfield, $29,071.20 for eight Level 2 charging ports.
• City of Canandaigua, $28,820 for six Level 2 charging ports.
• Town of Lodi, $27,908 for eight Level 2 charging ports.
• Town of Macedon, $25,274.48 for four Level 2 charging ports.
• Town of Richmond, $22,216.50 for four Level 2 charging ports.
Zero-emission vehicle infrastructure grants are available to cities, towns, villages and counties across the state under the Department of Environmental Conservation Municipal ZEV program. Since its inception in 2016, the municipal ZEV program has awarded more than $16 million in rebates and grants.