NEWARK — Melanie Meyer, who for the last six years has been a special education teacher at Newark Middle School, is spending the 2021-22 school year at the school as an administrative intern performing the duties of an assistant principal.
As such, she will be meeting the internship requirement of the administrative degree she is working on obtaining at the University of Rochester and will be working with middle school Principal Teresa Prinzi and Assistant Principal Eileen Kalbfus.
“The middle school has been my home since I relocated six years ago,” Meyer said. “I have learned so much from the amazing NMS staff during my time in this building and have seen the unwavering dedication to our students and to their achievement. I am honored to be able to continue to work with this staff as we continue to strive for excellence for all of our students.”
Meyer earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education at SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree in literacy education from Dowling College.
Before coming to the Newark, Meyer was a special education teacher in the Comsewogue School District on Long Island. She lives in Walworth with her three children, William, Madeline, and Anna.