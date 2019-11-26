WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors made no amendments to the tentative 2020 county budget during a four-hour Saturday workshop.
The lack of a quorum Saturday may have prevented formal action to modify the $70.3 million spending plan, but changes could be made at the Dec. 10 board meeting prior to a vote to adopt, according to County Manager Mitch Rowe.
“There were about half of the 14 board members present, plus three supervisors-elect,” Rowe said. “No formal action was taken. There was a question if a quorum was present. But there was discussion of possible amendments.”
Some board members suggested the tax rate per $1,000 of $4.28 be increased back to the 2019 rate of $4.42, increasing the tax levy and reducing the amount taken from the tax reduction reserve fund.
“Use of that fund has been trending downward in recent years, but we’ll work up the figures what keeping the 2019 tax rate would mean,” Rowe said.
Another group wanted to revisit the allocation of 90 percent of the hotel and motel room occupancy tax revenue to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s official Tourism Promotion Agency or TPA.
Also invited to the session were department heads whose budgets are projected to increase. They include planning, elections, information technology, treasurer, mental health, water and sewer districts, buildings and grounds, the sheriff’s office and the finance department.
Although spending is up from $66.8 million to $70.3 million, the tax levy is projected to remain at $9.8 million for the third consecutive year, and the tax rate is projected to drop from $4.42 to $4.28 per $1,000. The county’s sales tax revenue is anticipated to increase by $1 million, allowing for the tax reduction.