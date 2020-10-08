SENECA FALLS — The Town Board agreed Tuesday to freeze wages and salaries for all employees in 2021, except for the Police Department.
Town police officers are represented by two separate unions, and they have a contract in place for 2021 that calls for pay increases.
The board made the decision at a work session on the 2021 town budget recently released by Supervisor Mike Ferrara. The overall budget of $13.02 million is about 8 percent less than the 2020 budget but includes no revenue projections.
The board went over the police, recreation, Vince’s Park, town staff and salaries portions of the budget but made no changes to the dollar amounts. Board members will continue to review the budget in work sessions scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27.
A major issue to resolve on the revenue side is how much to budget from Seneca Meadows Inc. in host community agreement payments for hosting SMI’s landfill. SMI has been providing the town with about $3 million a year under terms of that agreement.
The public budget sessions are scheduled for the Municipal Building, 130 Ovid St., with COVID-19 protocols in place.