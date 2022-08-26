WATERLOO — No one spoke for or against financial incentives being offered by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency to Wilkins RV and Seneca Gardens Solar at public hearings held Monday.
No comments made on IDA aid to Wilkins RV, Seneca Gardens Solar
- By DAVID L. SHAW dshaw@fltimes.com
-
-
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Ted Cruz’s gender-centric jokes promote culture warrior image, raise eyebrows
-
Deputies: Erie County man secretly recorded explicit video of victim
-
Penn Yan man pleads to child porn charges
-
Fratto, Tenney face off Tuesday
-
Police search for missing man in and around Hemlock Lake
-
City of Canandaigua approves assessment settlements with three entities
-
Police make arrest in Newark bank heist
-
Wayne County, deputies at odds over new contract
-
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Seneca Falls youth plans concert in honor of late church musician
-
Cayuga Lake has more HABs than Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua lakes