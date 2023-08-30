GENEVA — The second full week of shoreline monitoring on Seneca Lake resulted in no reported or confirmed harmful algal blooms — although Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association officials cautioned that cool temperatures early last week and wind later may have contributed to the lack of HABs.
The Aug. 14-20 monitoring was done by trained volunteers, covering more than 61% of the lake's waters.
Officials noted it's early in the HABs season and there will likely be more blooms.
Pure Waters is still looking for more volunteers, especially in the southwest part of the lake, below Glenora Point.
Meanwhile, the organization's annual meeting will be 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Climbing Bines Craft Ale Co. and Hop Farm in Torrey.