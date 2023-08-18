GENEVA — No confirmed harmful algal blooms were found in Seneca Lake following the second week of monitoring.
Trained volunteers from Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association monitored nearly 60% of the lake and shoreline for the week ending Aug. 13 and found only one reported bloom, which was not confirmed as a HAB.
A full report on the second week will be issued Monday. There were eight confirmed blooms during the first week of monitoring.
Officials cautioned it’s early in the HABs season and there likely will be more blooms, which can form anywhere on the lake, generally on calmer weather days.
Pure Waters is looking for more volunteers for the southwest part of the lake, below Glenora Point. If someone believes they’ve spotted a bloom they are asked to take a photo and email it to habsdirector@senecalake.org, along with the location, or call the HABs hotline at 1-800-220-1609.
People can check www.senecalake.org/blooms for the latest real-time scorecard.