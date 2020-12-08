CLYDE — The driver in a motor vehicle/bicycle accident that left a local teen dead has been ticketed for a traffic offense, but will not face criminal charges.
“There is no evidence of speed being a factor, no evidence of cell phone use, and no evidence whatsoever of impairment,” said Jeff Shields, officer in charge at the Clyde Police Department. “The driver was cooperative. Sometimes accidents just happen.”
Shields contacted the Times Monday after an investigation by the Wayne County sheriff’s office was turned over to the district attorney’s office for a recommendation on possible charges.
Koko Crocker of Clyde, whose age was not provided, was ticketed with failure to use due care around a bicycle.
District Attorney Mike Calarco was not available for comment.
The incident happened about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 27 at the intersection of Lock and Dezeng streets. Dusk was setting in on a day during which heavy afternoon rains darkened the skies.
Shields said it appears Ayden Atkinson, 13, biked through a stop sign on Dezeng Street and collided with Crocker’s vehicle. Atkinson was treated at the scene by first responders and taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.
“I don’t think the driver saw the bicycle,” Shields said. “It just happened.”
Shields, a former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, said the investigation by the sheriff’s office — the report was 200-300 pages — included numerous witness statements.
“We wanted to take our time with this investigation and make sure it got done right,” Shields said. “You never want this kind of thing to happen. It was horrible and a very tough thing on the family.”