WATERLOO — Village Justice Conrad Struzik reserved decision May 19 after hearing arguments on pre-trial motions in the misdemeanor charge against former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard.
In a case that goes back to 2018, Sheppard is facing a single Class A misdemeanor charge of official misconduct. He was indicted by a grand jury on that charge in October 2019 an entered a not guilty plea.
His attorney, James Doyle of Rochester, has filed pre-trial motions and arguments have been delayed numerous times over the past two years for various reasons, including COVID.
Sheppard is charge with allegedly improperly acting to discipline Seneca County Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor in 2017. He began working as county manager Nov. 9, 2015 and had a strained relationship with several board members and department heads. He resigned Sept. 4, 2018 after the Board of Supervisors authorized an investigation into his actions and those of former county Finance Director Brandi Deeds.
Deeds was indicted on nine felony charges and a misdemeanor charge related to allegations she submitted false time sheets indicating she was at work when she was not. She resigned in August 2018.
Deeds entered a not guilty plea and her case is also still pendng in Seneca County Court.
Both are free on their own recognizance.