DUNDEE — After a 10-year run, the Dundee Scottish Festival will not be held this summer — and its future is unclear.
“It’s been a wonderful 10 years,” said Fran Willis, the festival’s longtime chairperson. “I think we did meet some goals, but the financial backing has evaporated.”
The annual summer festival featured Scottish music, dancers, Highland games, and food from various vendors. Local wineries and breweries were on hand too.
When the weather cooperated, the festival drew 2,000 to 3,000 people during its heyday, Willis said.
Another factor in the festival’s board of directors voting not to have the festival in 2020 was the lack of “new blood” among organizers.
“We did make money at the festival, but it became too difficult to grow the festival,” she said. “There is also not enough people coming forward to take key leadership positions.”
Even though the festival is off this year, Willis said the Dundee Scottish Association, which organizes the event, remains active and continues community and youth programs in the area. That includes the TRAILS program through the Dundee Central School district, an initiative that includes Scottish activities featuring local experts demonstrating cooking, music, kilt and tartan demonstrations, and wool-carding and weaving.
The association also will continue the Highlander and Lady Scot program, which recognizes local youth for their accomplishments and helps them meet their post high-school goals through scholarships, and its winter Ceildh, a Celtic festival that means social gathering. That festival, which includes music and a Scottish buffet, is Feb. 22 at the Dundee American Legion.
While the summer festival is off, Willis said it could resume next year or in the future.
“I’m hoping there is enough interest in the community for new people to step up and keep it going,” he said. “I also want to thank people in the community who supported the festival over years, and sponsors for their past financial support.”