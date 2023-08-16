CANANDAIGUA — No harmful algal blooms were found in Canandaigua Lake for the week ending Aug.11, according to the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.
CLWA officials said a few members on the east side of the lake reported seeing the water taking on a mild greenish appearance last week. The organization said as the days continue through August, trained volunteers and watershed staff will continue to keep an eye on lake waters through an array of water quality programs and monitoring projects.
“As we know, water-quality conditions may change daily, if not hourly, so please continue to use your visual indicators to look for signs of active blooms such as surface streaking or a pea soup like appearance of the water,” CLWA Board of Directors President Lynn Klotz said.
Klotz said CLWA serves to get the word out on HABs in a timely fashion through various channels, including weekly e-news letters, CLWA social media pages, and website updates.
Email questions to HABs@canandaigualakeassoc.org.
CLWA also noted the annual “Ring of Fire” around the lake, a longstanding tradition honoring the Seneca Nation’s tradition of offering thanks for a bountiful harvest and an effort to unite people around the lake, will be 9 p.m. Sept. 2. People are encouraged to obtain LED flares for environmental reasons. If purchased through Cele-Brite, flares can be bought online, and $1 from each sale will go to CLWA.