CANANDAIGUA — Monitoring of Canandaigua Lake for Harmful Algal Blooms has begun and so far, none have been found by 62 volunteer monitors.
The monitoring is done by the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, using visual observances and Secchie disk measurements of water clarity in open water areas. CLWA officials said clarity looks good, with an average weekly depth of six meters.
Volunteers checked out a report of a suspicious bloom near the City Pier at the north end of the lake, but it was not a HAB. Some areas around the pier have aquatic plant fragments matted together and areas of murky greenish water, officials said.
Watershed manager Jeff Olvaney said this time of year, the group receives reports of green floating mats that appear to be a HAB. He said with all the recent rains, volunteers have seen a lot of duckweed or watermeal pushed around the lake.
He said the bright green coloration of duckweed can look like a HAB from a distance. Duckweed is naturally occurring and does not produce toxins like a cyanobacterial HAB.
CLWA volunteers are also assisting the Finger Lakes Institute in an effort to clear the West River near Naples in the south end of the lake of the invasive water chestnut. Water chestnuts are an annual floating aquatic plant with a submerged stem and roots anchoring the plant to sediment. It is a fast-growing aquatic invasive species that can form dense mats, clogging waterways and causing harm by blocking sunlight to the water column, reducing oxygen levels and impacting the aquatic ecosystem.
Olvaney said last year the group took out about 49 pounds of water chestnut. This year to date, they have only found 10 plants, a significant reduction.
For more information, email to HABs@canandaigualakeassoc.org. The CLWA office is at 144 Mill St.