CANANDAIGUA — The case against the man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend appears to be headed to an Ontario County Grand Jury.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said William Fricke will not appear in town court again. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Friday.
“His next appearance is expected in the coming weeks in county court,” Ritts said in an email Thursday.
Ritts could not be reached for further comment Friday.
Fricke, 67, of Fairport, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 3 death of Julianne “Julie” Baker, 58. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Baker, also from Fairport, died at a home on West Lake Road, the result of multiple stab wounds.
Dennis Gruttadaro, 62, of Rochester, was injured during the altercation. Gruttadaro, who owns the home where the stabbing took place, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Henderson said Fricke drove from the scene. Fricke’s vehicle, a blue 2005 BMW, was found about 90 minutes later in a ditch near Route 31F at the Wayne/Monroe County border. Fricke was not in the vehicle, police said.
Authorities learned Fricke may be at a home in Irondequoit, Monroe County. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Irondequoit police took Fricke into custody there.
Henderson said Fricke was taken to Strong with injuries that were not related to his arrest. The sheriff would not say if Fricke’s injuries were from a car accident or the alleged stabbing.
Neither Henderson or Ritts would speculate on how Fricke got to Irondequoit, which is roughly 20 miles from where he allegedly ditched his car. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows several vehicles stop near Fricke’s vehicle, then drive away on Route 31F.
Henderson is asking anyone with information on Fricke’s vehicle to contact sheriff’s office Inv. John Kesel at (585) 270-6765. Any homeowners or business owners with cameras facing County Road 8 in Ontario County are asked to help, also.