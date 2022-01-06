ITALY — While the man who died in a fiery crash during the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day is likely a Yates County resident, his identity won’t be officially released until Friday at the earliest.
In an email to the Times Wednesday, Sheriff Ron Spike said the man had been reported missing by his family since the collision. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Italy Valley Road near Clute Road, not far from the Yates/Ontario county line.
By the time deputies arrived, the Naples Fire Department had put out the flames. Spike said the driver was burned beyond recognition, and other identifying information on the vehicle and contents also were destroyed.
The body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification through dental records. Spike said as of now, that exam is planned for Friday.
The sheriff’s office accident investigation unit was on the scene for several hours after the crash. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.