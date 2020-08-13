PENN YAN — The punishment for Barrington’s former code enforcement officer does not include any time behind bars.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said John Griffin was sentenced last Thursday in county court by Judge Jason Cook to 150 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine for criminal impersonation.
Griffin was convicted of the misdemeanor charge by Cook following a non-jury trial in March. Cook acquitted Griffin on felony charges of offering a false instrument for filing and issuing a false certificate.
The charges were related to Griffin’s actions in 2014 and ’16, when he was accused of issuing two certificates of occupancy to The Olney Place on Route 54 in Barrington. Casella said Griffin impersonated a state Liquor Authority employee at the business.
The Olney Place is owned by Seth Olney, who filed lawsuits against Griffin and the town over permits, certificates of occupancy, and a liquor license after Olney completed an expansion project. The Liquor Authority later ruled in Olney’s favor, a decision backed by a judge.
Olney, who attended Griffin’s sentencing, sent an email to the Finger Lakes Times over the weekend with the details, which Casella confirmed. In the email, Olney said of Griffin: “I am almost positive that everyone in the room was shocked with the words he chose to use in an attempt to defend himself to the bitter end. The transcripts will be interesting to read.”
Casella declined to comment on the sentence. Assistant DAs Alyxandra Stanczak and Mike Tantillo prosecuted the trial.
Last month, Cook denied a motion by Griffin’s attorney Travis Barry to vacate Griffin’s conviction. Barry has not replied to several emails from the Times seeking comment on the case.
Griffin has not been Barrington’s code enforcement officer since 2017, when he was not reappointed by the Town Board.