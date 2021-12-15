PENN YAN — Probation and community service, but no jail time.
That was the sentence Yates County Judge Jason Cook delivered Monday to Elizabeth Catlin, who worked as a midwife for many years — largely for the local Mennonite community — without state certification.
Cook sentenced Catlin to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service for unauthorized practice of the profession of midwifery. Catlin pleaded guilty to the low-level felony charge in September, when nearly 100 other charges she faced were dropped.
Catlin, 55, was arrested twice in 2018. State police said she was working as a midwife for many years without state certification — a master’s degree is required for state certification — and after her first arrest she continued to run an illegal midwife practice in the county.
All but two of the 90-some charges Catlin faced were forgery related. At one time, she was accused of fraudulently using the name of a Penn Yan-area medical practice — as well as a staff member’s name — on numerous laboratory requisition forms for blood samples.
However, Assistant District Attorney Mike Tantillo, who prosecuted the case, said officials later learned those forms were done with the knowledge and consent of the medical office and staff member.
Perhaps the most damning charge Catlin faced was criminally negligent homicide, alleging that she caused the death of a baby she delivered. While District Attorney Todd Casella declined to elaborate on the charge in court appearances, Michael Sussman, the attorney representing Catlin, said the baby was taken to an area hospital and was alive for several hours under the care of a doctor before dying.
Tantillo said there was conflicting medical information that the prenatal care Catlin gave to the baby’s mother was a factor in the death. He said a doctor hired by the prosecution was prepared to testify at Catlin’s trial, which had been scheduled for October, that the prenatal care was negligent.
A doctor hired by the defense was going to testify that the prenatal care was normal for a midwife to give.
“Clearly, the parents do not blame the defendant or want to testify at trial,” Tantillo said, adding that the DA’s office did not push for jail time since Catlin had no prior criminal record.
Catlin admitted she knew she was not licensed by the state to practice midwifery. During the three years her case was pending, she had the support of numerous members of the Mennonite community and organizations that advocate for home childbirth, with those supporters attending her court appearances.
Home childbirth backers have criticized New York as being among 15 states that don’t recognize certified professional midwives; Catlin is certified as such. They are trying to get that changed in the state Legislature.
When she pleaded guilty, Catlin said if state law changes she wants to be a midwife again.