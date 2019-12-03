GENEVA — Jail time will not be part of the sentence if a city police officer pleads guilty to choking a woman.
During a brief city court proceeding Monday, Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said the DA’s office is recommending three years of probation if Jack Montesanto pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing.
Montesanto, 40, was arrested July 31 following an investigation by the Ontario County sheriff’s office into an alleged incident during the early-morning hours of July 23. Montesanto and at least one other city police officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint that day.
The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building for booking, and Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later and suspended Montesanto with pay following an internal investigation. He also asked the sheriff’s office to do the criminal probe. Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
Before Monday’s court proceeding, MacBride and Montesanto’s attorney, Jon Getz, had a private conference with Canandaigua City Court Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry, who is presiding over the case.
MacBride later detailed the plea offer in open court, saying it was made after talking to the victim and District Attorney Jim Ritts. If Montesanto pleads guilty, in addition to the probation, the judge would sign a permanent order of protection, barring Montesanto from having any contact with the victim.
Montesanto is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 6. At that time, he can plead guilty or Getz can file motions and the judge will set a trial date.
Getz said he wants to talk to Ritts before then. He added that he does not plan to have any pretrial hearings in the case if Montesanto wants a trial.
Montesanto has been free on his own recognizance since he was arrested.
Passalacqua did not return a phone call or an email asking if Montesanto would automatically lose his job if he pleads guilty, or whether Passalacqua or someone else would make that decision.