LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said there has been a change in the county’s pistol permit process, outside of the new state laws that took effect Sept. 1.
In a news release, Milby said until now, a background check would have to be completed every five years in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons.
Milby said in Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he or she had a current five-year background check on file. Those background checks, also known as “Brady checks,” required a comprehensive check of several systems to see if a permit holder had been involved in any activity that would initiate suspension or revocation proceedings of that permit. That process could take up to several weeks, depending on the amount of new applications submitted to the sheriff’s office.
Various political races also affected the amount of Brady checks that were submitted.
The Brady process, combined with the regular course of business and conducting background checks for new pistol permit applicants, lengthened the time it would take for a new applicant to acquire a permit.
Brady checks, enacted in 1993, mandated background checks on firearm purchases. With informational safeguards within the criminal justice system to include the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, Milby sought to streamline the redundancies of the system in Wayne County.
After discussions with Wayne County Court judges and the Wayne County clerk, a decision was made to cease the process, effective immediately.
“Those amendments that were pending will no longer have to wait. County Clerk Mike Jankowski will be sending those amendments out right away,” Milby said. “All Brady checks on file have been grandfathered into this. To purchase a weapon on an existing permit, a NICS check will satisfy the process and once the NICS check clears the purchase, you may file your amendment with the county clerk.”
Milby reminds people that New York state still requires all concealed-carry permit holders to recertify their permit every three years. He said that can be done online and does not involve a background check process.