SENECA FALLS — A story that appeared in the Oct 30 edition of the Times about the Town Board election contained an error. The Bridgeport Fire District is no longer being used as a town polling place. Seneca Falls residents who are registered voters can vote in person on Election Day (Tuesday) by visiting the polling location in their district (the Seneca Falls Community Center for Districts, 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; and the Seneca Falls Library for District 2). Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
