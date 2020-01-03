CANANDAIGUA — As of Friday afternoon, police were not releasing the names of the people involved in a Thursday-night stabbing in the town of Canandaigua that left a 58-year-old woman dead and a man injured.
During a press conference, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson discussed the incident on County Road 16 (West Lake Road) and the apprehension hours later of a suspect, a 67-year-old man, in Monroe County. The suspect, who was also injured, was expected to be arrested after being released from a Rochester hospital.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said he expected that arrest to happen Saturday or Sunday.
See Sunday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.