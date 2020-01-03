CANANDAIGUA — As of Friday afternoon, police were not releasing the names of the people involved in a Thursday-night stabbing in the town of Canandaigua that left a 58-year-old woman dead and a man injured.

During a press conference, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson discussed the incident on County Road 16 (West Lake Road) and the apprehension hours later of a suspect, a 67-year-old man, in Monroe County. The suspect, who was also injured, was expected to be arrested after being released from a Rochester hospital.

District Attorney Jim Ritts said he expected that arrest to happen Saturday or Sunday.

See Sunday's Finger Lakes Times for more on this story.

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...