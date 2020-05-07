MANCHESTER — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said it would likely be Thursday before he releases the names of the two people killed in a Tuesday crash on Route 96.
“The (Monroe County) Medical Examiner’s Office is still working on the cases,” Henderson said Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. near the Manchester-Farmington town line when a car going west crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a dump truck going east. The car was lodged underneath the truck and caught fire.
Henderson said deputies and other responders who arrived at the scene quickly could not put out the fire with extinguishers. Firefighters from Manchester, Shortsville and Farmington put out the blaze using water and foam.
Two people in the car were pronounced dead by a county coroner. The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for identification.
The truck also caught fire, but the driver — Devon Ali of Lyons — was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
Henderson said the investigation continues.