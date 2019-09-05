GENEVA — Volunteer monitors working for Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association uncovered no new harmful algal blooms during the fourth week of watching Seneca Lake’s shoreline.
The most recent monitoring took place from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1. Pure Waters monitors the lake shoreline for a nine-week period.
Two confirmed HABs have been recorded on the lake in 2019. State Department of Environmental Conservation testing determined that both contained high levels of toxins.
Frank D’Orio, the HABs director for Pure Waters, noted that in 2018 the primary bloom period ran from Sept. 4-18, with 56 percent of HABs last year occurring Sept. 11-13. Blooms reported in 2017 showed a similar pattern, he said.
“Since we are potentially entering the prime bloom season, we especially encourage everyone to be on the lookout for blue-green blooms,” D’Orio said. “Our mission remains the same, help keep all people and pets safe around the lake as we work through our bloom seasons.”
Those wishing to get the most updated HABs information for Seneca Lake can visit senecalake.org and view a map and associated instructions.
Bloom samples collected by volunteers are tested initially at Finger Lakes Institute in Geneva. A special instrument called a FluoroProbe is used to test HAB samples. It searches for blue-green algae, chlorophyll and other algaes. Often, the samples are confirmed and sent to the Upstate Freshwater Institute Laboratory in Syracuse to test for toxins, especially microcystin, the most common one seen in Seneca Lake. The DEC pays for and manages that testing.