GENEVA — Unlike the third week of monitoring for harmful algal blooms, volunteers found no HABs in Seneca Lake in the week that ended Aug. 28.
“Zero blooms were reported last week, which may come as a surprise since the week prior they were pervasive,” said Bill Roege, HABs director for Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
But Roege said it is not unusual for HABs to come in “pulses,” noting that two weeks ago, blooms were fairly intense for this time of year. Then, last week saw some days that appeared to be conducive for blooms, but there was no sign of them, Roege said.
“Typically, the First of September to Labor Day weekend sees extensive blooms,” Roege said, “so as we move into next week, we can expect to have some HAB action.”
The HAB map on the Pure Waters website is now active to see where blooms have been found this year on Seneca Lake.
Those who want to know where HABs are on Seneca Lake immediately can sign up for Seneca Lake Alert to receive text alerts when there are possible hazardous conditions on the lake. To sign up, go to https://senecalake.org/lakealerts.