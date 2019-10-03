GENEVA — If city residents have concerns about the proposed sale of a 7.25-acre piece of property to the state, they’re apparently going to wait until November to air those concerns.
At Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, no speaker addressed the proposed sale during the public comment portion of the meeting reserved for agenda items.
Council subsequently passed a resolution setting a public hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 6 on the sale of the city-owned property in the town of Waterloo to the state Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation.
If sold, the parcel would become part of Seneca Lake State Park, and City Manager Sage Gerling told Council that the state informed her that it would be used for open-space preservation.
Gerling said talks with the state concerning the property’s sale go back at least to 1990, but have “been dormant for awhile.”
While there has been interest in a land swap that would result in additional waterfront property for the city in exchange for the Waterloo parcel, that won’t happen under this potential purchase, Gerling said. The city’s land, which is not on the waterfront, is not as valuable as the state parcel, she explained.
“Our parcel has much lesser value, and so the swap is not possible,” Gerling said.
She added that the state has done an appraisal of the city land the parks department wants.
“That (value) will come forward when the offer comes forward,” she said.
Some councilors indicated they would still like to pursue the state-owned lakefront land the city desires.
However, Councilor Steve Valentino said that if such a sale occurred it would “not be for developers.”
There are city residents who support lakefront development as a way to improve Geneva’s stagnant tax base. However, many residents are opposed to losing lakefront land that currently is accessible to all. It’s the city’s expansive Lakefront Park that they believe is an important component of Geneva’s quality of life
Valentino said he would “love to hear the public’s opinion” on the sale.
Three years ago they did hear from the public, and it was mostly against the city selling the parcel.
The city created an uproar in 2016 when it approved the sale of the land to a developer who wanted to build seasonal rentals on the parcel. The resolution approving the sale was subsequently rescinded because the city’s attorneys said it did not adequately spell out terms of the sale. On a second vote, Council voted it down.
Many residents believed the city misled them because the administration did not clearly identify the property, meaning they didn’t know that the land was near the lake.