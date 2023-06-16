GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting early Friday morning that resulted in no injuries.
In a brief press release, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said officers responded to Courtyard Apartments at approximately 1:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired. Through a preliminary investigation, police learned two males exchanged gunfire at the Goodman Street apartment complex and fled the area before officers arrived.
No one was hit by gunfire.
Colton indicated that police did not receive a lot of cooperation at the scene.
“Everything is more difficult when you have a lack of cooperation,” he wrote in an email to the Times. “With that said, I am confident that we will investigate this most recent shooting to our fullest potential.”
Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police department’s on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or Det. Steve Vine at 315-828-6784. All information can remain confidential.