WATERLOO — The prosecution wants Christopher Freeman to spend 15 years in prison if he admits to nearly killing a woman last year in Seneca Falls.
Freeman thinks it should be 10.
As a result, the two sides have a month to reach an agreement or the case likely will be heard by a Seneca County grand jury.
Freeman was in county court Tuesday with his new assigned attorney, Joe Sapio, who said he “inherited” the case from another court-appointed local attorney, Joe Lucchesi.
Lucchesi asked acting county Judge Daniel Doyle to be taken off the case last month for an undisclosed reason.
Freeman’s appearance Tuesday was in front of county Judge Barry Porsch, the former district attorney who was elected judge in 2018. Porsch spent his first year on the bench dealing with cases in nearby counties and started hearing criminal cases in Seneca County this year.
“We’re not in a position for any plea at this time,” Sapio told Porsch.
Porsch gave Sapio and District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz a month to reach an agreement. Sinkiewicz said if there is no plea during that time, he will submit the case to a grand jury.
Freeman, 32, faces felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges stemming from an Aug. 17 incident on Garden Street in Seneca Falls. He is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in a parking lot during a domestic dispute, then putting the woman and three children in a vehicle and driving off.
Police said Freeman later got out of the vehicle on Chapin Street, ran into a nearby mobile and stabbed himself in the throat and chest while police were there. Officers performed lifesaving measures on him until emergency medical technicians arrived.
Police found the woman in the vehicle with life-threatening stab wounds. Officers performed emergency measures on her until EMTs arrived.
Freeman and the woman were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Freeman was arrested after his release several days later, while the woman was in the hospital for several weeks.
Police said a blood sample taken from Freeman at the hospital showed he was intoxicated at the time of the alleged stabbing.
Under a current plea offer, Freeman would be sentenced to 15 years in prison if he pleads guilty to first-degree assault, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years behind bars. Doyle previously warned Freeman that if he is convicted at trial, he could be sentenced to the full 25 years as a second felony offender.
“The prosecution and Mr. Freeman are about five years apart,” Sapio said, inferring his client would accept 10 years behind bars with a guilty plea.
Porsch pointed out that during his tenure as district attorney, he prosecuted Freeman three times. The judge said that doesn’t mean he is automatically recused from the case.
“I can be fair and impartial in this case,” Porsch told Freeman. “The alleged crime happened after I was elected judge.”
Freeman has been incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail without bail since his arrest.