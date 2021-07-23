LYONS — In spite of some promising leads at the beginning of the investigation, state police say they are closing their investigation into who shot a Dachshund outside a Cherry Street home June 8.
“Unfortunately, the child I interviewed denied any and all involvement.,” Inv. Gia Paddock, who is in charge of the investigation, said Thursday. “After countless leads and interviews that were unfounded, I am going to close out the case today.”
The 4½-year-old dog, Dodge, belonged to the Kersten family, who live at 22 Cherry St. He was shot with what appears to be a BB gun while on his front lawn. He died from a wound to his heart.
Paddock interviewed 50 people and believed that it was a child in the neighborhood who shot the dog. She didn’t know if it was intentional or not.
Paddock said the dog was shot in the early afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. Melissa Kersten told investigators she was cooking dinner in the kitchen before the incident. She said the oven made the room smoky, so she opened the rear door and put a box fan in it for ventilation.
A short time later, Kersten’s nephew came into the house and said he found Dodge unresponsive on the lawn. Paddock surmises the dog must have gone outside on his own and was hit by the BB.
Lyons Veterinary Clinic Dr. Charlotte Willardson, who saw Dodge shortly before 5 p.m., said the dog was dead upon arrival. Willardson removed the object and what appeared to be a “BB” from the dog’s heart.
Anyone with new information can contact Paddock at the New York State Police barracks in Lyons at (315) 946-3044.