CANANDAIGUA — Town Supervisor Cathy Menikotz will not be running for re-election.
“It has been the opportunity of a lifetime to serve the residents of Canandaigua for the last two years. I am humbled by the unwavering support of so many people whom I have had the privilege to serve,” Menikotz said Monday in an email to the Times. “After a great deal of discussion with my family, I have decided that I will once again be returning to the practice of law and will not seek a second term as town supervisor.”
Menikotz was elected to the position in November 2018, prevailing in a three-way race including Sam Casella — the town’s former supervisor — and Town Board member Linda Dworaczyk. Menikotz succeeded Greg Westrook, who resigned in September 2018 after just nine months in the position, citing business and family obligations.
The supervisor position is up for election this November. Menikotz has been an attorney for more than 30 years, including positions as a deputy bureau chief and senior trial attorney as a prosecutor.
“I look forward to staying engaged in community affairs and continuing to give back as a volunteer. I am excited for the future of Canandaigua,” she said. “We are fortunate to live in a place where so many residents, town officials, employees and volunteers are passionate about our community.”