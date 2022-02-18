CANANDAIGUA — Preliminary results of autopsies on a 2-year-old Geneva boy and his father show no evidence of trauma to either.
“There were no signs of a struggle in the house and no signs of trauma,” Ontario County sheriff’s Office Lt. Dave Cirencione said during a media briefing Thursday afternoon at the sheriff’s office. “I don’t want to speculate much further. We are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this.”
Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office identified the deceased as David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Conde Jr. They were found dead Tuesday afternoon at Serenity Manor Apartments on Hamilton Street, where deputies went to check on them.
Police were contacted by family members who had not heard from the elder Conde in more than a week.
Cirencione said deputies got no answer when they knocked on Conde’s apartment door, which was locked. Deputies got a key to the apartment from a staff member, but the door was deadbolted and a chain was on the door.
A sliding glass door that goes onto a deck area also was locked and had a security bar.
Deputies forced entry to get into the apartment, where they found Conde and his son dead in a bedroom. Conde was on the bed while his son was on the floor near the bed. Both were dressed for indoor conditions.
Cirencione said it was cold in the apartment, and the electric baseboard heat had been turned off at the thermostat. Space heaters in the apartment were off as well.
“We have no reason to believe anyone else was in the apartment before they died,” Cirencione said.
The bodies were taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for autopsies. Cirencione said the father had medical conditions and the sheriff’s office is considering carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause of death, with further autopsy results to come.
“It may be several weeks or months before we get that information,” he said. “We are looking into a lot of things.”
The apartment complex is behind the Americas Best Value Inn motel, formerly the Chanticleer Motel. Cirencione said Conde and his son were last seen Jan. 22 by family members, who became concerned after they didn’t hear from him over the next couple of weeks.
“We have tracked down people who we believe had the last contact with them, but have limited information to go on,” said Cirencione, adding that people who lived near Conde and his son seldom saw them. “They kept to themselves.”
“It was a very difficult scene for everyone involved, especially for the two deputies who got there first,” Cirencione added. “This is something we don’t see every day and isn’t very pleasant, especially when a child is involved. It is very disturbing.”